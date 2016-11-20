Media player
'Modernist' designs for Llandudno pier pavilion split opinion
New "modernist" designs for a restaurant and flats on the old Llandudno pavilion pier site have divided opinion.
The owner of Llandudno pier said the scheme could change its character and "devastate" tourism.
Councillors have welcomed the proposal - but said it should be "more sympathetic and less overbearing".
The original pavilion theatre building was destroyed by fire in 1994.
20 Nov 2016
