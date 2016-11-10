Media player
Steve Nash: Skills of NBA star with Welsh heritage
Wales is not the first thing that comes to mind when talking about the all-American, multi-millionaire super stars of the NBA.
But then Steve Nash is not your average all-American, multi-millionaire NBA superstar.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time and worth an estimated £75m, Nash says he still has a "soft spot" for his Welsh heritage.
These clips show off some of the eight-time All Star's incredible skills.
10 Nov 2016
