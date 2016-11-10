Video

Wales is not the first thing that comes to mind when talking about the all-American, multi-millionaire super stars of the NBA.

But then Steve Nash is not your average all-American, multi-millionaire NBA superstar.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time and worth an estimated £75m, Nash says he still has a "soft spot" for his Welsh heritage.

These clips show off some of the eight-time All Star's incredible skills.