Wales is not the first thing that comes to mind when talking about the all-American, multi-millionaire super stars of the NBA.

But then Steve Nash is not your average all-American, multi-millionaire NBA superstar.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, worth an estimated £75m, you wonder how life might have turned out for him had his parents not decided to emigrate many years ago.

For the Californian surfer-style good looks of the sportsman, philanthropist, coach, motivational speaker, football club owner and businessman, belie a distinctly British heritage.

"I have a huge soft spot for my Welsh heritage," he says.

For the full story click here.