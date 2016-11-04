Video

A police appeal has been launched after a moped rider was seen performing a wheelie in Newport.

Gwent Police said it received reports of "erratic driving" on the A4810 Spytty Road at about 14:30 BST on 27 October, near the A48 roundabout.

The registration of the bike was YR52 YOL.

Officers urged anyone with information about who the rider is to come forward.