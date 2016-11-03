Media player
First woman bishop Joanna Penberthy 'faced prejudice'
The Church in Wales' first woman bishop has said she faced prejudice at the start of her career.
Canon Joanna Penberthy, 56, became the 129th Bishop of St Davids in Pembrokeshire after an electoral college of 47 people spent two days locked in the city's cathedral before coming to their decision.
Canon Penberthy said she wanted to reconcile with people who were not comfortable with the notion of female bishops.
03 Nov 2016
