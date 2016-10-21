Video

Aberfan and Wales fell silent on Friday to remember the 144 people killed when coal waste slid down the mountain 50 years ago.

Schoolchildren and local people observed a minute's silence at 09:15 BST, while Prince Charles visited to unveil a plaque to those who died.

Survivor David Davies said he was presumed dead and was placed with other bodies, before somebody noticed his foot moving.

Of the 144 who died, 116 were children.

Another Aberfan schoolboy at the time, Bernard Thomas said he often wonders what his classmates would be doing now.

