John Humphrys: What we owe the people of Aberfan
"If Aberfan stands for anything today, apart from unimaginable grief, it stands as a reminder of this; authority must always be challenged."

Fifty years after reporting on the Aberfan disaster, John Humphrys returns to the village where 116 children and 28 adults died.

  • 20 Oct 2016