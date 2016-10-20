Aberfan: Gwyn Thomas' eulogy

Video

Fifty years ago, on Friday 21 October 1966, disaster struck the small Welsh mining village of Aberfan.

A huge coal tip slid down the mountain and engulfed Pantglas Junior School and a row of terrace houses killing 116 children and 28 adults.

The late broadcaster, poet and writer Gwyn Thomas' eulogy was first broadcast on the BBC on the day of the mass funeral, a week after the tragedy.

This is the eulogy in full with news footage from the scene 50 years ago.

