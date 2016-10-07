Video

A new choral work by composer Sir Karl Jenkins to mark the 50th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster will be premiered at a memorial concert in Cardiff.

On 21 October 1966, the village was devastated when a colliery waste tip collapsed, with slurry engulfing Pantglas Junior School on the last day before half term.

In total 144 people died, 116 of them schoolchildren.

Cantata Memoria will be performed on Saturday at Wales Millennium Centre and also shown on S4C on Sunday at 19:30 BST.

Sir Karl told BBC Wales' Geraint Thomas what he hoped the piece would achieve.

Highlights of the concert will be shown on BBC2 Wales on Saturday 22 October at 21:00.

Music video footage courtesy of Rondo Media/S4C