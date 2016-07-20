Video

Bovine TB is the "single biggest problem" facing animal health and welfare in a generation, Wales's chief veterinary officer has said.

After 11 years in the role, Prof Christianne Glossop told BBC Wales: "There hasn't been a day gone by where I haven't been focusing on TB".

She defended the Welsh Government's efforts to fight the disease, after accusations of "dithering" by unions.

Farmers' leaders have renewed calls for a badger cull.

But that has been opposed by wildlife groups.

BBC Wales environment correspondent Steffan Messenger asked her if she was considering it.