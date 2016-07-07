Media player
Euro 2016: Wales' homecoming open top bus tour route
A special homecoming event to welcome back Wales' Euro 2016 team is being held in Cardiff on Friday.
A celebratory open top bus tour will leave from Cardiff Castle and the Manic Street Preachers will play at Cardiff City Stadium.
It will be followed by a player presentation.
07 Jul 2016
