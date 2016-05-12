Video

A new approach to combating poverty which has been piloted across Wales is effective and saves money from the public purse, says Oxfam.

Instead of targeting poorer geographical areas, Livelihoods looks to provide tailor-made support to individuals and build on their skills and needs.

Oxfam claims its nine pilots have saved £4.43 from health and social services budgets for each £1 spent.

Jan Tatton explains to BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins how the Dove project in Banwen village near Onllwyn in the Dulais valley in Neath Port Talbot helped her gain confidence - and start to help others.