A driver has died following a crash between two ambulances in Gwynedd.

The A499 has been closed in both directions after the incident between the B4354, at Y Ffor, and the B4417, at Llanaelhaearn, at about 15:00 BST.

The driver of a patient care service ambulance died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Three other people, including one elderly person, were travelling in an ambulance on a 999 call and have been taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with what are believed to be serious injuries.