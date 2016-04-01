Media player
20ft gold Shirley Bassey statue unveiled at Caernarfon Castle
A 20ft tall Dame Shirley Bassey statue in a Boudicca pose has been unveiled at Caernarfon Castle.
The reveal of the golden Bassey's Cry, by artist Marc Rees, marks the start of a three-day celebration of arts, culture and creativity in Wales.
The Get Creative Weekend, supported by BBC Wales, Arts Council of Wales and What Next? aims to encourage people to try something new.
