Video

An electrician waiting to hear how he will be affected by the proposed 750 job losses at Tata's Port Talbot site has said the plant is "not a very nice place to work at the moment".

Young reporters at Ysgol Llangynwyd in Maesteg, Bridgend county, spoke to staff, teachers, residents and businesses about the impact of the proposed job cuts on the town.

You can see stories by other young people from around the UK on the BBC News School Report website: bbc.co.uk/schoolreport.