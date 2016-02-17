Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Cutting-edge' Welsh-made eco car unveiled
The prototype for a new Welsh-made hydrogen-powered car has been unveiled.
The two-seater Rasa was developed in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, by Riversimple Movement Ltd.
Its road-legal prototype does 0-60mph (96kmh) in 10 seconds, with its only output water.
The Rasa, which received a £2m Welsh grant in 2015, will go on trial for 12 months later this year, with the final model set for release in 2018.
