Video

The prototype for a new Welsh-made hydrogen-powered car has been unveiled.

The two-seater Rasa was developed in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, by Riversimple Movement Ltd.

Its road-legal prototype does 0-60mph (96kmh) in 10 seconds, with its only output water.

The Rasa, which received a £2m Welsh grant in 2015, will go on trial for 12 months later this year, with the final model set for release in 2018.