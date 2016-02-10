Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Torrey Canyon tanker being bombed during oil spill
In March 1967 the Torrey Canyon was shipwrecked while trying to take a short cut between Cornwall and Scilly, when 36 million gallons of crude oil was spilt.
Following unsuccessful attempts to float the ship off the reef, the Fleet Air Arm bombed the wreck in an effort to sink it, burn off the slick and reduce the oil spilling from it.
It remains Britain's worst oil spill.
-
10 Feb 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window