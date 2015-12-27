Media player
Water pouring into Beaumaris 'frightening'
The mayor of Beaumaris has described "serious amounts of rain" falling on the Anglesey town overnight into Saturday leading to severe flooding.
Jason Zalot, who is also the lead flood warden for Beaumaris, said: "The amount of water that was pouring into this town was frightening."
Homes had to be evacuated on Boxing Day after the moat at Beaumaris Castle overflowed.
27 Dec 2015
