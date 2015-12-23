Video

Lifeboat volunteers from north Wales who rescued two boys from a bungalow during the Cumbria floods have returned to give them the early Christmas present they promised.

Sebastian, five, and his three-year-old brother, Jacob, were trapped on their bunk beds, too scared to move, as water poured through their grandparents' home at the height of the floods in early December.

But the rescuers managed to get them to safety by promising to give them their helmets.

Roger Pinney reports.