Last batch of round £1 coins produced at Royal Mint
The final batch of round £1 coins has come off the production line at the Royal Mint in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
The first batch was minted in Llantrisant in 1983.
On Wednesday, the final circular pound coins were minted ahead of a new design, which will enter circulation in 2017.
The Royal Mint has billed the new 12-sided £1 coin as the "most secure in the world", designed to combat counterfeiting.
16 Dec 2015
