Wylfa nuclear power station on Anglesey will generate its last electricity at the end of December.

Bosses at Britain's last Magnox nuclear station say they will turn off the remaining reactor for good on 30 December.

It will bring an end to 44 years of electricity generation at the island's plant.

The 500-strong workforce will be cut to about 350 posts by April 2016, as the process of removing spent fuel and decommissioning the site gets underway.

Here's a whistle-stop tour of the plant - and some important facts and figures about Anglesey's nuclear giant.