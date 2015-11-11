Video

A Neath Port Talbot barber who went viral after lying on the floor to cut the hair of a young autistic boy has received praise from Hollywood stars.

Four-year-old Mason had refused to have his hair cut since he was 18-months-old because he was scared of the hairdresser's chair.

But James Williams, from Briton Ferry, managed to give Mason his first haircut by lying down and chatting beside him.

Mr Williams, who calls himself Jim the Trim, said the original post has been re-posted on Twitter and Facebook by celebrities including Michael Sheen, Ashton Kutcher and Flo Rida.

He spoke to BBC Radio Wales.