Video

A video showing the route the planned M4 relief road will take has been released by the Welsh government.

Also known as the "black route", the plans include (15 miles) 24km of new motorway and a 1.5 mile (2.5km) long viaduct crossing the River Usk, as well as major remodelling of M4 junctions 23 and 29.

The initial plan for the relief road, to ease congestion through the Brynglas tunnels at Newport, was first unveiled 24 years ago.

But the project has been delayed by concerns about the rising cost and there has been controversy that important nature and wildlife reserves - especially the Gwent Levels - would be damaged.