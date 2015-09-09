Video

Two teachers who had sex in a school office in Swansea have been struck off.

A tryst between Bethan Thomas and head Graham Daniels came to light after a pupil filmed outside the door at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg in Bryn Tawe and posted it online.

Both teachers resigned from their jobs.

A fitness to practice hearing of the Education Workforce Council in Cardiff ruled their conduct was unprofessional, calling it "reckless", and struck them off for three years.

Caroline Evans reports.