Funding for Circuit of Wales, Ebbw Vale, 'very close'
Developers behind plans for a £325m motor racing track in Blaenau Gwent have said the project has reached an important milestone.
The Welsh government is "minded to grant" a takeover of common land for the Circuit of Wales in Ebbw Vale.
But outstanding issues with the rights of commoners must be resolved before a formal decision is made.
Jon Jones, director of The Heads of the Valleys Development Company (HOTVDC), told BBC Radio Wales those issues had been resolved and funding was nearly in place.
29 Aug 2015
