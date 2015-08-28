Video

A Nursing and Midwifery Council panel (NMC) has found that failings by five nurses at Brithdir Care Home, near Bargoed, Caerphilly county, amounted to misconduct.

Tembakazi Moyana, Daphne Richards and Rachel Tanta were struck off on Friday.

Susan Greening received a caution order and Beverley Mock was suspended for one year.

The panel said Miss Moyana's care directly led to the deaths of three patients, while that of Ms Tanta contributed to one.

Ms Greening's caution will temporarily remain on her record.

She was the only one of the five to attend the hearing and left without commenting.