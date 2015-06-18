Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lawyer says UK surveillance debate is lagging behind
The UK is lagging behind on its debate about state surveillance reforms, the lawyer of former CIA contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden has said.
Ben Wizner is addressing delegates at a conference hosted by Cardiff University about state surveillance and monitoring what people do online.
He told Good Morning Wales the debate in America has been "remarkable".
-
18 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-33183213/lawyer-says-uk-surveillance-debate-is-lagging-behindRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window