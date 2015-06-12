Arnel Martinez Raymondo and Penarth incident
Police hunt man, 47, after woman stabbed in Cardiff

Police have appealed for a 47-year-old man to give himself up after a woman was stabbed in Cardiff.

The woman remains in a serious condition at the city's University Hospital of Wales after the incident in Grangetown at 10:30 BST.

South Wales Police said they want to speak to Arnel Martinez Raymondo from Roath "as a matter of urgency".

  • 12 Jun 2015