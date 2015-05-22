Video

Proposed pay rises for assembly members have been defended by the man who rubber-stamped the move.

Sandy Blair is the chairman of the independent remuneration board which decided AMs will get a £10,000 rise after next May's assembly elections.

Mr Blair said the increase will lift the ability of "the new team to deliver even better for Wales".

The 18.5% rise will see backbenchers' pay go up from £54,000 to £64,000 which is meant to take account of further devolution.

Labour, Plaid Cymru and Liberal Democrat officials said they are opposed to the move, while the Conservatives said AMs will consider the proposal when they return to Cardiff Bay in two weeks.