The Hollywood remake of The Crow, which will be filmed in south Wales this summer, could help reopen Cardiff's historic Coal Exchange.

The building has been closed for two years after it was declared unsafe.

The film's producers want to use the main entrance for around six weeks as a location when filming begins in July.

Campaigners have arranged for engineers to survey some of the damage around it but hope work could enable the foyer and main hall to stay open.

Ian Hill, the director of Save The Coal Exchange, told BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas it could still take five years before the building can open fully.