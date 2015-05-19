Video

More still needs to be done to tackle obesity in children, according to the Welsh government.

It comes as Anglesey has overtaken Merthyr Tydfil as the area with the highest proportion of overweight or obese children, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).

Dr Julie Bishop, director of health improvement for PHW, said healthy lifestyles for pre-school children should be promoted across Wales - as well as educating adults on the issue.