Poll shows 61% support armed Dyfed-Powys Police officers
About 61% of people believe armed police in mid and west Wales should carry guns while on "routine duties", according to a poll.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Christopher Salmon had asked for the public's views via an online questionnaire.
It received nearly 7,700 responses.
But Mr Salmon has questioned how well the results reflect public opinion, as the debate saw many serving officers responding.
18 May 2015
