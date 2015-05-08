Video

The first minister says the full election picture will not be known until much later into the night.

Carwyn Jones spoke to BBC Wales after an exit poll predicted a hung parliament, with the Tories just eight short of a working majority.

"I don't think there's going to be a clear indication of how things are going until much later," he said.

Mr Jones added that Labour voters "were coming out" and turnout had been high in traditional Labour areas.

The count is under way in the most tightly-contested general election for a generation.