Video

Relevant work experience is more valued than qualifications when firms are looking to recruit new staff, a survey of 2,000 employers in Wales has found.

Almost two thirds (63%) said they regarded experience as significant or critical but fewer than four in 10 (39%) provided placement opportunities.

The findings have prompted calls for firms to offer more work experience.

Wales' commissioner for employment and skills said this would help companies to find good recruits.

Julie-Ann Haines, customer director at the Principality Building Society, said work experience was valuable for employers as well as people looking for jobs.