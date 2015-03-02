Tidal power future for Wales?

Video

Developers behind plans for a tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay say they want to build more in the Severn Estuary and off the north Wales coast.

Tidal Lagoon Power says it wants to see six projects built - four in Wales, and another in Somerset and one off Cumbria.

The company believes the lagoons could generate up to 8% of the UK electricity needs.

The £1bn Swansea plans are already in an advanced planning process.

Tidal Lagoon Power's head, Mark Shorrock, says it is now time to look at how to expand the industry.