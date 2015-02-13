Video

With only 2% of female firefighters making up the south Wales service's operational workforce, BBC Wales decided to find out why that figure is so small.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the low number could be because the role is traditionally seen as a male one.

A physically challenging job, it said some women might wrongly think cannot do it.

So, with hose in hand, BBC Wales' Natalie Crockett suits up and spends a few hours proving that is not the case.