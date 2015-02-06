Video

Extra train services will be running at Cardiff Central Station as thousands of rugby fans descend on Cardiff for the first game of the Six Nations with more than 70,000 people at the Millennium Stadium to watch Wales take on England.

Arriva Trains Wales will make more than 13,000 extra seats available and First Great Western will provide an additional 3,500.

Both operators are calling on passengers to head directly to the station after the match to ensure they get home as quickly as possible.

First Great Western manager John Pockett explains.