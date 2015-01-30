Media player
'Children leaving care need support'
Dan, 22, explains how found the transition out of care a difficult time after leaving his foster family at the age 18.
His comments come after a report by the Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales' (CSSIW) said urgent action was needed to give children the emotional and psychological support they need when leaving care.
30 Jan 2015
