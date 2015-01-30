Hands
'Children leaving care need support'

Dan, 22, explains how found the transition out of care a difficult time after leaving his foster family at the age 18.

His comments come after a report by the Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales' (CSSIW) said urgent action was needed to give children the emotional and psychological support they need when leaving care.

  • 30 Jan 2015
