First look inside Cardiff's Viridor waste incinerator

Wales' first modern incinerator is in the process of testing its technology. It could burn up to 350,000 tonnes of waste a year.

The plant will burn black bag waste from five local authorities in south east Wales, as well as commercial waste from the private sector.

BBC Wales Environment Correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd takes us on an exclusive look inside at Viridor in Splott, Cardiff.

  • 06 Jan 2015
