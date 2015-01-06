Video

The number of women in Wales being diagnosed with lung cancer has seen a 35% rise in the last decade.

It is now the second most common cancer for women in Wales - and third highest rate of the disease in 40 EU countries.

Doctors say the vast majority of cases are preventable, and have called for further controls on tobacco sales.

Figures published on Tuesday show lung cancer in Welsh men remains static, with a 3% decrease over the same period.

Dr Dyfed Wyn Huws from the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit at Public Health Wales spoke to BBC Wales Today.