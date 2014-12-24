Sarah Jenkins
Christmas in May for Royal Navy sailor Sarah Jenkins

Petty Officer Sarah Jenkins, 31, from Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, will celebrate Christmas a little later than most this year.

That's because she will spend the festive season serving on board Royal Navy frigate, HMS Kent, in the Gulf - one of eight ships deployed to the region this Christmas.

Here she wishes her parents Sonia and Stephen a merry Christmas and says she is looking to celebrate when she returns home in May.

