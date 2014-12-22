World War One soldiers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shell shock experiences of Welsh troops in WW1 revealed

New research has revealed the experiences of Welsh troops suffering shell shock during World War One.

According to the research, thousands of soldiers encountered psychological trauma during the conflict.

Medical records from the time, however, suggest there was little understanding of the symptoms or how to treat them.

The research comes in the centenary year of the outbreak of the war.

Carwyn Jones reports.

  • 22 Dec 2014
Go to next video: WW1 Christmas Truce re-enacted