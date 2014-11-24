Media player
Through David Wilson's lens: Wales' light and shadow
David Wilson is known for his striking, monochrome images of the Welsh landscape.
But it was a brush with death that pushed him to pick up a camera.
He told BBC Wales' Carwyn Jones more about his journey to become one of Wales' most respected landscape photographers at the remote Soar y Mynydd chapel in the Cambrian Mountains.
24 Nov 2014
