The UK economy has continued to grow, but at a slower pace, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics said there had been a growth of 0.7% in the three months to September.

But the services sector, which includes shops and restaurants, failed to expand as predicted.

BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins reports from Wales' biggest shopping centre, St David's in Cardiff.

  • 24 Oct 2014
