Questions still surround the death of a teenager who went missing after leaving her home barefoot in the middle of the winter, an inquest has heard.

Nida Naseer was 18 when vanished from her parent's house in Newport last December.

Her body was found in wetlands three months later.

The Newport inquest heard it was "possible" the student may have fallen from a bridge into the River Usk.

Natasha Livingstone reports.