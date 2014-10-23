Media player
Pupils in Welsh medium schools 'underachieve less'
Primary school children from English-speaking homes who go to Welsh-medium schools are less likely to underachieve than pupils in English-medium schools.
But they are also less likely to be top performers in core subjects, Welsh government figures obtained by BBC Wales show.
They look at how 11-year-olds are doing in English, Maths, Science as well as first language Welsh in Welsh schools.
The performance of 25,000 pupils is compared.
BBC Wales education correspondent Arwyn Jones reports.
23 Oct 2014
