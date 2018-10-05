Plaid Cymru autumn conference
Plaid Cymru's 2018 autumn conference in Cardigan

Watch live coverage of Plaid Cymru's 2018 autumn conference in Cardigan on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 October.

This webcast will show proceedings on the main stage with a break for lunch.

It will include English translations of speeches in Welsh - BBC Cymru Fyw will show an untranslated webcast.

