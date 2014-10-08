Video

A vulnerable man was forced to work unpaid for 13 years in "modern day slavery", according to prosecutors.

Horse farmer David Daniel Doran, 42, pleaded guilty midway through his trial to making homeless Darrell Simester, from Kidderminster, perform forced or compulsory labour.

Judge Neil Bidder QC said this was "a case of 13 years of exploitation".

His father Daniel Doran, 67, who faced the same charge, was formally found not guilty at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Simester, 44, whose family thought he was missing, had been living in squalid conditions at Cariad Farm near Newport.

Caroline Evans reports.