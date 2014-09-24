Emilia Bona
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wales 'needs security of UK', says Edinburgh student from Cardiff

Support for Welsh independence has fallen to its lowest recorded level in the wake of the Scottish referendum, according to a new poll for BBC Wales.

The survey, carried out days after Scotland voted No, found just 3% wanted to Wales to be independent.

But there was strong support for the idea of more powers being devolved to the Welsh assembly with 49% in favour.

ICM Research interviewed a random sample of 1,006 people in Wales over the telephone.

Emilia Bona, a student from Cardiff at Edinburgh University who voted no in the Scottish referendum, does not want to Wales to become independent either.

  • 24 Sep 2014
Go to next video: Indy support drop 'not a surprise'