Video

On the last day of campaigning before Scotland's independence poll, there is a final push to win over undecided hearts and minds.

It is a landmark for a campaign group set up two and half years ago by a group of like-minded women who wanted to make sure their voices were heard and engaged with in the referendum.

Political blogger, former SNP councillor and Women for Independence co-founder, Kate Higgins told Felicity Evans how the group started.